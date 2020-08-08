England – Freemasons help Wells Cathedral ‘Bounce Back’

(by InYourArea Community, Community News, August, 06, 2020)
‘The Freemasons have been great friends of Wells Cathedral in the past, and their generosity and friendship in the present crisis is hugely appreciated.’
As Wells Cathedral reopens its doors, Somerset Freemasons is supporting its charitable appeal with a £10,000 donation.
During its three months of closure, some 70,000 people have been unable to visit Wells Cathedral. As a result, it now faces a real financial challenge.
To help with this, a ‘Bounce Back’ appeal has been launched, together with a sponsored pilgrimage. The proceeds of this pilgrimage will be …
read more at Community News: